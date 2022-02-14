ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Hits $318,875.70

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $318,875.70 and $241.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005836 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001015 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

