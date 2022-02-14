Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Executive Network Partnering stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Executive Network Partnering has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 793,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 501,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 294,148 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.