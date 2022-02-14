Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Executive Network Partnering stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Executive Network Partnering has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 793,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 501,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 294,148 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
