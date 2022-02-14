Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.82.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $210.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,832 shares of company stock worth $17,594,933. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.