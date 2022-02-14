Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.07 Per Share

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ferrari in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois expects that the company will earn $7.07 per share for the year.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $218.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.82. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

