Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $1,687,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

NYSE:RACE opened at $218.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.82. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $183.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.