FIL Ltd Acquires 45,494 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $34.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

