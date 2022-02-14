FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,919,000 after acquiring an additional 596,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,614,000 after buying an additional 537,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,584,000 after buying an additional 256,744 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 764.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 245,389 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI opened at $31.24 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

