FIL Ltd Has $4.12 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $11,171,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 146.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $120.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $97.03 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

