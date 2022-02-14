FIL Ltd Increases Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,590 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in RealReal were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RealReal by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RealReal by 23.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 87.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,633,000 after purchasing an additional 160,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 147,687 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

REAL opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $860.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.54. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $105,913.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,736. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

