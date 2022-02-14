FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 267,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

AMBP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

