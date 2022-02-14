FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 267,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMBP stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $12.43.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
