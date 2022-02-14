FIL Ltd Sells 4,272 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,548,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 961.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,624,000 after buying an additional 800,512 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,784,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,710,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

