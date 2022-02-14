FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Update

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FINW shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINW. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,400,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000.

FinWise Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. 32,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,349. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

