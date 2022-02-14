FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0976 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0976 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $46.35 million and $2.72 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002449 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003627 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 809,521,528 coins and its circulating supply is 474,659,358 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

