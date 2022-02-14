First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,946,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 951,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

