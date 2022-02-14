First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

FCAP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.36. 795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $136.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -0.03. First Capital has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $30,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Huber acquired 3,245 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.36 per share, for a total transaction of $137,458.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

