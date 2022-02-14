First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
FCAP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.36. 795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $136.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -0.03. First Capital has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $57.00.
In related news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $30,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Huber acquired 3,245 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.36 per share, for a total transaction of $137,458.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.
