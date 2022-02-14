First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Increased to C$20.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FCXXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

