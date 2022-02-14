First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $46.97. 316,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $266,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 389.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

