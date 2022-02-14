First Manhattan Co. Invests $60,000 in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,639,000 after acquiring an additional 223,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,951,000 after acquiring an additional 103,959 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.68.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

