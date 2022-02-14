First Manhattan Co. Purchases Shares of 550 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $57.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

