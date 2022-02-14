First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,401,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 128,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after buying an additional 80,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $1,403,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.16. 65,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,779. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.