First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Update

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ FPXE opened at $26.22 on Monday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.
