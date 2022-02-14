First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Update

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ FPXE opened at $26.22 on Monday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter.

