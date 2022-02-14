First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 181.7% from the January 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.81. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,259. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000.

