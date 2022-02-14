First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 181.7% from the January 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.81. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,259. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
