First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Down 75.3% in January

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the January 15th total of 270,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ FTXO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 71,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,327. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter.

