First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.46 and last traded at $47.53. Approximately 1,381,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 974,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.86.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.
