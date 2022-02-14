First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.46 and last traded at $47.53. Approximately 1,381,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 974,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2,203.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 268.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 46.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,200,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,435 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,754,000 after buying an additional 722,517 shares during the last quarter.

