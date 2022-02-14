First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 275.5% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $215,000.

NYSE:FGB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,517. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

