First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $23.23. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,162. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69. First United has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.90.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 22.51%. Research analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First United by 660.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First United by 16.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in First United by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

