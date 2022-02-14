FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $152.28 on Monday. FirstService has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSV. Raymond James upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 23.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FirstService by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

