Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Flex has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Flex by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 150,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.