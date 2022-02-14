Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.
NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Flex has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Flex by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 150,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.
