FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
