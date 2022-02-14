FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 28.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter.

