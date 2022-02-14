Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 135.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 194.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BBMC opened at $84.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.06. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $78.79 and a 52-week high of $97.69.

