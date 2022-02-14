Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Shares of BOTZ opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

