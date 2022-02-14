Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $4.41 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 90,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 189.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 128,165 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65.

