Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Set at C$58.00 by Raymond James

Fortis (TSE:FTS) has been assigned a C$58.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Veritas Investment Research dropped their target price on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.00.

Shares of TSE FTS traded down C$2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$57.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,455. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$61.54. The stock has a market cap of C$27.08 billion and a PE ratio of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.78.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

