Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOJCY shares. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

FOJCY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. 11,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

