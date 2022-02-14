Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOJCY shares. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

FOJCY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. 11,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

