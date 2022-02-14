Foundation Mastercard Sells 155,060 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40.

On Monday, February 7th, Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20.

On Monday, November 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total value of $29,311,897.22.

On Friday, November 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.10, for a total value of $29,400,161.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96.

On Monday, November 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total value of $29,837,842.54.

On Friday, November 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60.

MA traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $374.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,693. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.40 and its 200-day moving average is $354.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $367.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $574,844,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

