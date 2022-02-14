Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 3,977 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $350,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

TWNK opened at $20.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $21.21.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

