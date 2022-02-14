Franklin Resources Inc. Has $20.70 Million Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) by 36.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,182,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,379 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $20,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CXM. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,820,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $525,710,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,248,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

CXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $49,193.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.