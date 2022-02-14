Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3,620.1% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $10,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,871,713 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $243.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.66. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

