Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 29,030 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Shares of OC stock opened at $89.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

