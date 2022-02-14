Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,628 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.54. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.