Freedom Bank of Virginia (FDVA) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS: FDVA) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Freedom Bank of Virginia to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freedom Bank of Virginia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors 1102 3210 2680 82 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 59.67%. Given Freedom Bank of Virginia’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freedom Bank of Virginia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Bank of Virginia 25.99% N/A N/A Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors 21.71% 11.04% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Bank of Virginia $41.28 million $10.73 million 9.76 Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors $12.61 billion $1.80 billion 11.39

Freedom Bank of Virginia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Bank of Virginia. Freedom Bank of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Freedom Bank of Virginia peers beat Freedom Bank of Virginia on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Freedom Bank of Virginia

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

