Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Creative Planning boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCX opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,201 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,789 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

