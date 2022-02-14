Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. Sells 44,000 Shares

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.
