Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. Sells 44,000 Shares

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

