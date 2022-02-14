Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €48.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.98) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($85.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($80.46) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.04 ($77.06).

Shares of FME stock opened at €57.70 ($66.32) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €52.06 ($59.84) and a 12-month high of €71.14 ($81.77). The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

