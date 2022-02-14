fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to post $213.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.45 million. fuboTV reported sales of $105.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $620.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.74 million to $625.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow fuboTV.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

fuboTV stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,213,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,773,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.09. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in fuboTV by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,206,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,747,000 after acquiring an additional 790,382 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

