fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Oppenheimer

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE FUBO opened at $10.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. fuboTV has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $47.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,806,000 after acquiring an additional 319,843 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after acquiring an additional 899,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in fuboTV by 121.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 76.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,665 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

