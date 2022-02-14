Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Cap of $163,862.67

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $163,862.67 and $2,560.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.09 or 0.06873425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,641.15 or 1.00096295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,246,169 coins and its circulating supply is 942,914 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

