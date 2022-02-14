Furucombo Price Down 30.9% This Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $345,468.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.72 or 0.06919255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,527.30 or 0.99690222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006303 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,075,489 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.