FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Issued By Raymond James

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

MTL has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Shares of MTL opened at C$12.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$14.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

