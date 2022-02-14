FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Republic Services, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Republic Services in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $120.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average of $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 825,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,473,000 after buying an additional 64,679 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

